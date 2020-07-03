Shekhar Suman REACTS To Sushant Singh Rajput's Family's 'Political Agenda' Remark, Read On

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise shook the Hindi film industry and a lot happened around it. Yesteryear actor Shekhar Suman, who was criticised for interference in the matter, has now opened up how he doesn’t think that Sushant’s family is upset with him. The actor also spoke about why he is headlining this movement.

For the unversed, Shekhar Suman has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He has been asking for a CBI probe to investigate his death. The actor even made a visit to Sushant’s Patna house recently. Post which he was lashed at for interfering in the matter.

Now talking about the claims that Sushant’s family is upset with Shekhar Suman, the actor said that he doesn’t think so. Talking to SpotboyE he said, “I don’t believe that his family is upset and it’s completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened.”

Further talking in detail about his visit to Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna, Shekhar Suman said, “When I had gone to meet Sushant’s father in Patna, it was against my family’s wish. They said if I want to take a stand and start something I could do it on social media due to the pandemic outside. But I decided to go and meet him personally and give my condolences.”

“It was not because I wanted to discuss this movement and ask for support from them. But because I could understand how shattered that person must be who lost his son. I have seen my son in depression and I could feel that emotional connection. When I went there, I didn’t even exchange much words. As all were dealing with their own pain. I sat there for 5-10 minutes and left,” Shekhar Suman added.

Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar’s son also stood in his father’s support recently. As for Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor died by suicide in his Mumbai residence. After a detailed investigation, police have ruled out the chances of any foul play.

