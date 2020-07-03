Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Saroj Khan Had Appeared As A Guest Judge On The Popular Show

On Friday morning the entire nation woke up to the sad news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise. She passed away early today in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 17 after complaining of breathlessness.

Apart from choreographing dance moves for film stars, Saroj Khan has also trained many TV actors. She has even appeared as a guest judge on various shows, including everyone’s favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For those unversed, it was back in 2012 when Saroj Khan who also is fondly known as ‘Masterji’, made her appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a guest judge. The episode was a special one as it involved a dance competition in Gokuldham Society, with the lead pair of the show Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Daya grooving to the popular song ‘Julie Julie’.

Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi too shared a picture with the ace choreographer and wrote, “One of my most memorable moment… on set of TMKOC.. R.I.P Sarojji…”

One of my most memorable moment… on set of TMKOC.. R.I.P Sarojji…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wzEs15LwHc — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 3, 2020

In a career spanning over 4 decades, Saroj Khan has choreographed over 2000 songs. The ace choreographer was also the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography with three wins.

Saroj started as an assistant choreographer in Bollywood. With Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, she got her first break as an independent choreographer. She had choreographed for some amazing films like Mr India, Tezaab, Beta, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Don, Tanu Weds Manu and the list goes on and on.

