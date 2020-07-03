Nithya Menen made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal. Further, the actress went onto grab an exciting project, Breathe: Into The Shadows. Co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, the show is a thriller, directed by Mayank Sharma.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Nithya. The actress spoke to us in length about her upcoming Amazon Prime show. Starting with how she feels it’s her best performance to date to the dark theme – she opened about it all. But what grabbed our eyeballs is her take on the show’s release.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the dark phase, people are trying to stay positive. Given the fact that Breathe: Into The Shadows is a crime thriller, we asked Nithya Menen if she thinks it’s the right time to release such content.

To this, Nithya Menen responded, “Personally, we can all have our own tastes and interest. There’s such a diverse kind of audience. Like I hate horror, I would never watch it at all. But there’s a large audience who would. Breathe, of course, is a thriller. What I’m saying is, we could have our personal opinions but the audience is diverse and varied interests. The thing with OTT is it caters to everyone’s personal preference.”

Asked whether there was any pressure to take the franchise forward, “The first season was a completely different story. This is a brand-new storyline, nothing to do with the previous season. It’s just that the franchise name is there. I don’t think there should be any hangover of the first season at all. You don’t actually have to watch the first season to watch the second one,” Nithya responded.

Menen also shared how according to her, it’s her best performance till date. “Breathe in my opinion, it’s my best performance so far. That makes it really exciting because very rarely I feel satisfied with any performance of mine. A lot of times I feel like something could have been done better, revisit certain scenes and stuff like that. With Breathe, I’m really happy and can’t wait to see what that would look like on-screen,” said the actress.

She concluded sharing her experience on the Breathe: Into The Shadows sets. “The whole shoot was wonderful. I was very fond of the crew. There were some great actors on set. Even others apart from me, Abhishek (Bachchan) and Amit (Sadh). Rest were all so well cast, so the entire experience was really happy. Mayank is the kind of director that I want to work with. I get excited to work around him,” said Nithya Menen.

