Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three Stars)

Star Cast: Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan, Jayasurya and ensemble.

Director: Naranipuzha Shanavas

What’s Good: The poetry and melancholy that haunts these star crossed lovers.

What’s Bad: The soul that lacks in parts and ends up making a dent in the complete experience.

Loo Break: Maybe one

Watch or Not?: Sufiyum Sujatayum is beautiful, but ditched by the lack of depth. You can give it a try for the immaculate music and the embedment of it.

A mute girl Sujatha (Aditi Rao Hydari) falls for a Sufi (Dev Mohan) in her neighbourhood. Their love knows no religion, but society force them to keep it to their hearts. Sujatha is married to Rajeev (Jayasurya) by her father. 10 years pass, the Dervish comes back to the place where he fell in love. Tragedy brings Sujatha too. What happens next is what you seek.

Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Script Analysis

Written by Naranipuzha Shanavas, who is also the director, Sufiyum Sujatayum is an immaculate idea. A mute Hindu girl falls for a wandering dervish and his mysterious eyes. Their love is pure but not in the eyes of the ones witnessing it.

But as much as this summary sounds beautiful, in Sufiyum Sujatayum it does not go beyond that. The film very much plays safe in terms of its writing.

Credit where it’s due, Shanavas sets the base quite beautifully, a market named Mulla Bazaar, where Muslim folks gel up. A mosque which is so cut out from the main village, that you need to cross a river. Which Sujatha is ready to cross everyday for her Sufi.

But nothing concrete comes after that. Not even a detailed insight into where and when did these two souls become one, that their love could transcend borders. Yes, Love Jihad (honestly, not in favour of using that phrase) makes a special appearance too but just once. Whereas it is the main conflict of the film.

Here are two religions that are forbidden to unite, yet their love blossoms. This aspect would have been used to much profit. On the other hand, what we get is a not so convincing twist by the end, that leads to the climax which could have hit me harder if otherwise.

Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Star Performance

Aditi Rao Hydari looks beautiful, her bright smile lights up the screen. While she owns the scene where her inner battle comes out as reactions, her portrayal of a mute girl goes flat in normal scenes. Special mention for a sequence after a tragedy when she is crying and trying to call her father but…

Dev Mohan in his debut vehicle impressed me. For the ones who are even a bit aware about Sufis or have read about the culture, the actor has worked really hard to attain the poise and calm. Many reports say it took him 9 months to achieve the perfect twirls. His eyes are deep and mysterious throughout. Playing a nameless character, the suspense around his movements is noticeable.

Jayasurya in an extended cameo plays the part with ease. Though the heavy handling does not fall in his kitty, he aces the portion where he required to be in focus.

Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sufiyum Sujatayum depends a lot on the director. It is one of those films where music, visuals and storytelling go hand in hand very tightly. One loose end, the game is lost. Shanavas as director does best to bring on-screen what’s on the paper.

Cinematography by Anu Moothedath is detailed. His idea where he connects the two (Sufi and Sujatha) through their feet is clever. The zoom-ins that Anu uses to set the surrounding, or the wide shots that portray the wide world around these two add to the experience.

The driver of the vehicle called Sufiyum Sujatayum is music. M. Jayachandran seems to have gone somewhere deep down his soul to create three heart touching tracks. Vathikkalu Vellaripravu has been added to my favourite songs. Even the call for prayer that the film begins with, is enough to give one goosebump.

The background music also plays an integral part. The constant use of the word Rooha (soul) reminded me of the Mani Ratnam way of introducing the crux in BGM.

Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: The Last Word

Sufiyum Sujatayum is a story that had the potential to be a classic. But the lack of depth stopped it from being. Having said that, it’s beautiful in its own way and deserves a watch at least. The music though needs to be on your playlist forever.

Three Stars!

Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer

Sufiyum Sujatayum releases on 03rd July, 2020.

