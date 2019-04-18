Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update April 16: Surprise Is On For Jethalal!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2711: Popatlal decides to stick by his resolution of being happy and bear an optimistic approach in life. Back in Jethalal’s house, Popatlal meets Tapu and greets him. While talking to him, he reminds the promise made by Tapu about watching the movies together along with ‘Tapu sena’. Tapu too assures to his favourite uncle that he will figure out the plan with Goli.

After taking an exit from the house, Popatlal and Jethalal meet the ladies of Gokuldham society. Looking at their beloved brother in a vibrant and happy mode makes everyone happy. Popat reminds his sisters, who promised him of serving some delicious Indian dishes, and everyone feels delighted to serve him.

After a joyful trip to Singapore, the owner of Gada Electronics is all set to surprise Natu and Bagha, who are unaware of their Seth Ji’s arrival in Mumbai. On the other side, both Natu and Bagha too, are excited to surprise Jetha.

While Natu and Bagha are discussing Jetha’s homecoming, Bavri arrives in Gada Electronics. Bagha is scared and urges her to go out of the shop, as she was warned by his Seth Ji to never visit the shop during the working hours but Bavri explains that she is just to see Jethalal’s trip pictures.

Amidst the trio having a fun time and taking selfie pictures, Jethalal enters the shop and scolds Baghu to entertain Bavri during the working hours. Bavri convinces Jethalal that she was there just to see the pictures of the trip and he too willingly, shows the fun-filled pictures. Overjoyed with the clicks, Natu, Bagha and Bavri ask Jethalal, if he has got any gifts for them. Jethalal is trapped in a tricky situation as he forgot to buy the gifts but doesn’t want to confess and hurt them. To his rescue, Tapu and Goli visit the shop to present the gifts purchased for the trio.

Jethalal then asks Natu and Bagha to show the report of the sales that took place in his absence but the excited duo asserts him to visit godown as the big surprise is awaiting there.

