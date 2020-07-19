Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta Praises Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her Brave & Bold Lady

Kangana Ranaut has brought a storm in the industry with her recent revelations about Bollywood bigwigs. From talking about conspiracies behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to calling out big Bollywood directors like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana has not shied away from speaking her mind.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s much-loved actress Munmun Dutta has now come out and has openly praised Kangana Ranaut for her boldness. Taking to Twitter, Munmun Dutta wrote, This brave and bold lady #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut

Kangana Ranaut in her recent interview with Arnab Goswami shared some explosive details about Bollywood. “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the ‘powerful four” she asked.

Talking about why she calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a murder, Kangana Ranaut said, “I call it murder because I do feel abetment of suicide. According to section 306, it is as much of a criminal offence as physically killing one person. So for me, from day 1, I’ve been calling it murder.”

Talking about Aditya Chopra, she revealed how he had once threatened her because she denied Salman Khan’s Sultan. She said, “The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra… just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying ‘Kangana said No to Sultan’. And then he messaged me, ‘How dare you’! You say No to me’. And then he told me, ‘You are finished.’”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on floors and the new episodes will be back on Television from July 22.

