SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut Is Ready To Return Her Padma Shri If She Can’t Testify Her Statements Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut has made some explosive claims regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She opened up about the dark phase of career, getting threatened by Aditya Chopra for denying Salman Khan’s Sultan and much more.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput was the Only outsider backing her cause of Nepotism. This is why it’s been a personal loss for her.

In her conversation with Arnab Goswami for Republic, Kangana said, “You know why I feel so responsible for this whole thing, because when I spoke about nepotism, only one person supported me, Sushant. And after that, they went for him. No outsider supported me, they went licking their feet and they got awards, the whole system, be it, insider or outsider, went against me.”

She also revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput was shared of Sonchiriya’s fate at the box office. Kangana Ranaut said, “He said that he’s not from Bollywood and there are people who will throw him out. They will make sure that he doesn’t work in the industry. He asked for support from his fans on social media fearing that he’ll be destroyed and ruined.”

Kangana Ranaut also talked about returning her Padma Shri award. She said, “They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Kangana Ranaut concluded her thoughts by saying, “I have no way of investigating this matter. I am not an official. I can only gather my common sense with whatever I see. Whatever I say and whatever I put out there is not my opinion… it’s not something that I think about but it is for everyone in the public domain to see. and some people very conveniently ignore it.”

