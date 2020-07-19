Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat AKA Tapu On Resuming Shoots “The Scare Does Run…”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows of Indian television. Not just the show, but each character of the sit-com too enjoys an individual fan following. Right from the Tapu Sena to the Bhide family to Babita and Iyer and of course Jethalal and his family, TMKOC is the daily dose of laughter for a lot of families pan India.

Fans did breathe a sigh of relief when news about the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resuming shoot broke out. While there, of course, is a great risk to the actors who will shoot amid these testing times without masks, the cast is more than happy to resume shoots. Reiterating the fact is none other than Raj Anadkat aka Tapu.

While Raj Anadkat said that there is a certain amount of fear while resuming shoots, he is more than happy to rejoin is on-screen family. Opening up about his thoughts to Pinkvilla in his latest interview, the TMKOC actor was quoted saying, “When I got to know that we are resuming shoot, I was really happy. After almost 3 and a half months, we were starting so it was good. We are taking all the necessary precautions on sets. Everyone is wearing the mask, face shield, sanitizing everything.”

Further opening up about the pressures of TRP charts and how did they manage shoots, Raj Anadkat said, “Our main aim is to entertain the audience. We don’t focus on TRP or viewership. I don’t believe in this. Our main aim to make people laugh during this pandemic.”

It was being reported that there will only be a limited number of cast members in each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Confirming the news, Raj Anadkat said, “I have had scenes with Dilip Ji aka Jethalal and Dadaji and Bhide uncle. We have shot with Tapu Sena also.”

