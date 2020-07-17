Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 10th season and it has been welcomed with a lot of love by fans and general audiences. What’s more, is that this season boasts of an impressive contestant list with popular actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma Tanna among others.

But one contestant who has won over everyone with her candid nature and strength while performing the stunts is Tejasswi Prakash. The actress, best known for her stint in Swaragini, has an exceptionally impressive track record in the show so far. As a result, it came as a rude shock to many when the actress made her exit from the show after all of her co-contestants refused to proxy for her in the stunt.

Well, for those of you who have joined in late, Tejasswi Prakash made headlines in the last episodes after she first refused to perform her stunt and then was seriously injured in a water stunt. But being the superwoman that she is, the actress wanted to still continue performing and compete till the finale.

There were several theories about Tejasswi being sidelined by her co-contestants and that is why she was ousted from the show. But now, the actress has chosen to spill the beans on what actually happened. Speaking to Spotboye, she was quoted saying, “There are people who are telling me that I would have won it. I am a person who doesn’t regret anything in life and totally believes in saying ‘jo hota hai acche ke liye hi hota hai’. I remember my friend Adaa Khan telling me that sometimes in life when a big problem is coming your way God does something small and takes that problem away. Khatron Ke Khiladi was a lifetime experience but the journey was not easy at all. Like I got this eye injury which took me almost two months to recover.”

Further explaining what happened during the stunt, Tejasswi Prakash said, “I was really very scared as it was a near-death experience for me. I blacked out completely, inside the water. When I was rushed to the doctor and I got to know its an eye haemorrhage, can’t even tell you what all thoughts crossed my mind. A lot of blood vessels burnt into my eyes. After which I couldn’t go back to India also as travelling by air was a big no, considering the air pressure would have put stress on my eyes. I stayed back there for some more days and finally came back with whole cast and crew.”

But she has asked her fans to not feel disheartened as they will see her in every episode of the stunt based reality show right till the end.

