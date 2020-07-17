Khatron Ke Khiladi: Sad News For All The Hina Khan & Sidharth Shukla Fans!

Recently, rumours were rife that former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Hina Khan was approached for the special edition. Along with her, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been approached too. Fans could not wait to watch them together on the show. But it seems that we would have to wait for a Hina and Sidharth collaboration.

As per a new report, Hina and Sidharth will not participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded. Yes, you have read it right. The truth is that Hina Khan has declined the offer to participate in the show due to her concerns about coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the report claims that Sidharth Shukla did not even get the offer for the show.

A report by the Times of India has confirmed the news. Hina Khan told the portal, “Yes, I was offered the show, but I am not doing it due to safety reasons. That’s all.” The same report further claimed that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla never got the offer to participate in the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

However, don’t get disheartened. Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded will still feature some big celebrities like Jay Bhanushali, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, etc. But there is no doubt that we will still miss the presence of Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla on the show.

