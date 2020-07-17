Tarun Tahiliani Showcases His Festive 2020 Collection, Says “The Show Must Go On”

While the entire world is busy discussing the new normal when it comes to fashion in the COVID-19 era, designer Tarun Tahiliani leads the way for the industry. Tahiliani presented his Festive and Bridal 2020 collection with a live showcase on the social media platform, Instagram, on Thursday evening.

People from across the globe got front row access to the phygital showing, which was shot at his atelier in Delhi. The show featured models in a melange of the designer’s signature drapes and silhouettes. The collection titled ‘Pieces of You’ had models walking the runway dressed in the veteran’s signature drape-sari and draped sari-gowns in pastel shades of lemon, mint green and lavender.

“In spite of the dreadful pandemic which is galloping on us we decided the show must go on; craft, fashion, life must go on… So we are putting out our first digital virtual show, shot right here in our wardrobe with all safety measures and precautions to bring you back what you are used to and what you enjoy and expect every July– a beautiful Fall-Winter Festive bridal collection. Enjoy it and give me your feedback…” posted the designer on his Instagram handle.

Tahiliani hasn’t allowed the downsizing of the big fat Indian wedding to dampen his spirit, the ensembles being ornate and embellished but in keeping with the “studios commitment to lightness.” Anarkalis featured intricate chikankari work and lehengas replete with thread and zari embroidery allowed for the shimmer of pearls and sitaras.

The designer commented, “The show is dedicated to every bride and groom who want to celebrate their individuality on their big day. Here’s to you finally coming home.”

