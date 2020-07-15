Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Struggled For 8 Years To Make Show A Reality

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction in the world of Indian television. Started in 2008, the show is enjoying unprecedented popularity to date and now, the excitement is at its peak amongst the viewers to catch post lockdown episodes.

Behind such a successful show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there’s a contribution of every person, be it cast or the crew of the show. And of course, the most important part i.e. the love of the audience. All ‘bling-bling’ success tale it seems, there are lots of struggle stories involved even with this much-loved sitcom.

On the completion of 1000 episodes, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi had revealed that it took 8 years for the show to come into reality. Yes, you read that right! That much of time, Modi tried hard for finding tv channels who could accept the concept of the sitcom.

Back in 2012, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Originally, it was a column in a Gujarati magazine and I bought its rights in 2001. I approached every channel, but the trend of daily soaps had just started and saas-bahu shows were dominating the scene. Whoever I approached said there was no scope for comedy every day. But I had a feeling that one-day comedies, too, would become a daily trend. Finally in 2008, Taarak Mehta… came on the air,” reports Times Of India.

Post then, the names like Jethalal Gada, Daya Gada, Babita Iyer, Champaklal Gada and others became the household names and Taarak Mehta kept growing with each passing year.

