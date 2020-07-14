Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra To Do A Musical Collaboration With Afsana Khan & Nonu Singh?

Mahira and Paras are shooting for their next project together but looks like their stay in Chandigarh may result into another professional collaboration.

The two were spotted having a fun time with famous music artists Afsana Khan and Nonu Singh.

The pictures of Mahira, Paras, Afsana and Nonu have got the fans excited and suspecting a musical collaboration.

Hinting on a collaboration, Mahira and Paras said “We are right now shooting together for a project. Post shoot we thought of meeting Afsana and Nonu over dinner. Had a great time with them. Such great and talented artists, would love to work with them”

