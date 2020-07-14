Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video of a live show where he is performing with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, we can see Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor grooving to one of their most iconic songs “Bachke rehna re baba” (“Pukar”) and “My Name is Lakhan” (“Ram Lakhan”) respectively.

“I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @amitabhbachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable,” Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Fans have naturally gone gaga seeing the blast from the past. A user commented: “Two legends. Super energetic performance.” Another one wrote: “Good old times.”

Meanwhile, for those of you unversed, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and Anil Kapoor has wished him a “speedy recovery”. The megastar alongwith his entire family; Abhishekh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for the novel disease.

“Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon,” Anil Kapoor wrote. Several industry insiders have also sent their wishes for the megastar and his family for a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerjee. Anil Kapoor on the other hand, will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!