Actor Karan Tacker has temporarily shifted to Lonavala to stay with his parents, owing to the continuing rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

“We are staying at Amby Valley. The reason behind moving out of the city was that there have been a lot of cases being reported in Mumbai. My building had a few cases and my parents are getting older. I am constantly worried about their health,” said Karan.

“Fortunately, none of us have contracted anything yet, but keeping all of this in mind we thought it’s a good idea if we could step away from the city, just to be safe,” Karan Tacker added.

However, Karan Tacker feels there is a lack of medical facilities where he is currently staying.

“The pitfall of moving out from the city is the lack of medical facilities. But I am with my parents and, fortunately, Lonavala and Amby Valley do have medical facilities. Maybe, not as good as Bombay but we are all healthy individuals and, in the worst-case scenario, god forbid, we can all just travel back to Mumbai to a hospital,” Karan added.

He also spoke about his plans to return to Mumbai.

“I hope to be back ASAP because I do miss Mumbai, home and work. All of us do. As soon as the pandemic comes to some sort of (a stage of) settling down that would be the best scenario to return to Mumbai. As far as shoots are concerned, if I do end up going on shoots, I will probably quarantine myself after a shoot because I don’t intend to put my parents at risk. If my parents are here I can quarantine myself in my Mumbai house,” Karan shared.

On the work front, Karan Tacker was last seen in the web-show ” Special Ops”.

