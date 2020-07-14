Rhea Chakraborty's Heart-Wrenching Post For Sushant Singh Rajput: "30 Days Of Losing You But A lifetime Of..."

It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. It was shocking and heartbreaking news for all his family members, friends and fans. The late actor was dating Rhea Chakraborty. However, the actress was inactive on social media since then.

All of Sushant and Rhea fans were waiting for the latter to say something. But after a month, Rhea finally broke her silence. The Jalebi star shared a few pics with SSR and wrote a long and heartwarming post.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Rhea Chakraborty further kept praising Sushant Singh Rajput in her caption. “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.”

“You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you….

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond,” wrote Rhea Chakraborty.

Check out the full post below:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been doing a thorough investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea Chakraborty was also interrogated by the cops last month for 11 hours. As per the reports, during the interrogation, Rhea revealed that the duo had plans to get married soon.

