Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat's THIS Funny Conversation Will Make You Go ROFL

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors are highly active on social media and no doubt, their entertainment game is on the mark there too. Recently, we witnessed a banter between Munmun Dutta aka Babita and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, which left us in splits.

It’s well known that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors share an amazing equation, off the screen too. The bond between the beloved Tapu Sena and Munmun Dutta is one of the best examples of it. On several occasions, we have seen the actress sharing behind the scene pictures featuring herself and the members of Tapu Sena.

Amongst the Tapu Sena members, Raj Anadkat is often seen indulging in light-hearted banter with Munmun Dutta on Instagram. Recently, Munmun uploaded her picture with a cup in her hands. On her post, Raj took a hilarious dig by writing, “But the cup is empty. #Justforthepicture.” To which she replied, “How do you know?.” The banter continued as Raj responded with “Because I do the same thing.” At last, Munmun sealed the convo with a funny answer stating, “Demand of our job.”

Speaking of the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had witnessed a 3-month long halt of shooting due to the pandemic. But now, as directed by the government, the shoot is all set to resume. Recently, even director Malav Rajda teased fans with the pictures from the sets.

In the multiple photos shared by Malav, we can see him posing in front of Gokuldham Society.

