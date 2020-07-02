Himanshi Khurana BLASTS Media For Tagging Her As ‘Asim Riaz’s Girlfriend’, Opens Up On Breakup Rumours

Himanshi Khurana garnered massive fame with her stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer went onto grab several music videos in Bollywood ever since. The actress now and then makes a lot of noise over her relationship with boyfriend Asim Riaz. Gossip mill had it that the two had split. Below is all the trust you need to know.

For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. The two shared a close bond until the latter fell for her. Eventually, they were both in love, and continued their relationship outside the house. Time and again, ‘AsiManshi’ would showcase their social media PDA. With no post in recent times, fans kept wondering if they have called it quits.

The duo is coming up with another music video, Bazaar. One of the portals while reporting the same, mentioned Himanshi Khurana as ‘Asim Riaz’s girlfriend’. This did not go very well with the actress who blasted the portal over their patriarchal approach.

Himanshi retweeted the post and slammed the media house. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of Himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the actress went onto quash breakup rumours with Asim. Himanshi set the records right as she mentioned all is well between them.

She continued, “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy”

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s tweets below:

Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man https://t.co/zhUgAXsyw8 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine ❤️ just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy pic.twitter.com/01sZ3zMASF — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!