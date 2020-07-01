Want A Toned Body Like Tejasswi Prakash? Here’s What You Need To Do

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most famous television actresses in India. She rose to fame with Swarigini as Ragini Maheshwari and became a popular face in the Indian household. Presently she is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following on social media and fans are interested in every little detail about her.

Today, we are going to decode the secret behind her toned body.

In a conversation with India Forums, Tejasswi Prakash revealed that she used to be very skinny earlier and had taken supplements to put on weight. But now, she doesn’t take any supplements but eats right and diligently exercises to maintain her body weight.

Tejasswi revealed that she works out every day for 45 minutes and has a gym at her residence. So she doesn’t need to go anywhere, and works out every day no matter what.

Revealing her fitness secret, Tejasswi informed, “I work out every day, and if I eat unhealthy food sometimes; I make it sure to workout double for it.”

So, here it is.

If you want to achieve a body like Tejasswi Prakash; here’s all that you need to focus on.

