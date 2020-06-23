Want Clear Skin Like Disha Vakani? Here Are Her Beauty Tips Which You Must Follow To Turn Those Heads

Disha Vakani rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She isn’t just one of the highest-paid television actresses but also one of the most beautiful and today, we are going to decode her beauty and skincare regime for all her fans!

Working in a daily soap and wearing makeup on a regular basis can really damage your skin if you don’t take proper care of the same. But Disha Vakani, on the other hand, has extremely gorgeous skin and hair.

Talking to India Forums, Vakani revealed that she meditates a lot and starts her day with 3 glasses of water. Also, Taarak Mehta actress revealed that if you’re happy from inside it reflects on your face. So girls, stay happy no matter what!

Speaking about her diet and how it affects her skin, Disha said, “I completely avoid junk food; but yes in our work schedule, there are times when you are left with no options. At that moment, I have light foods like steam idlis, veg-sandwiches, milk or curd. I also have lukewarm water with lemon, it helps me to stay away from the oil and which automatically helps me with pimple-free skin.”

She further added, “I plan the timing of my diet; before 8 am, I am done with my breakfast, then between 2-3 pm I have my lunch which consists of salad, buttermilk, 2 chapatis, dal and sabzi. I completely avoid my dinner after 8 pm because at the end of the day your stomach needs rest. I don’t get much time to exercise, but yes I walk a lot. This helps me in keeping myself fit and happy.”

Talking about hair-care, Disha said, “I am a great fan of Meena Kumari’s long hair. Firstly, never comb your hair when they are wet. They make them rougher. And also, let your hairs get dried naturally; avoid using hair-drier. I oil my hair twice in a week with coconut oil. These simple tips have really worked for me.”

If you want healthy hair and clear skin like Disha Vakani, here’s all you need to do. For more such articles, stick to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!