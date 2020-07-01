Naagin 4: No Handshakes & Hugs, Just Namaste On The Sets Of Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria's Show!

The television industry has started working after 3 months of complete lockdown. There are several precautionary measures which have been mandated by the government and all the cast and crew members have to follow all the rules. Popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria shares his first-day shoot experience Of Naagin 4 post lockdown with us.

Vijayendra Kumeria says, “It’s a different experience altogether shooting with all sorts of precautions. But I am happy that I am facing the camera after a long break. To be honest, before reaching the set there were mixed feelings like will it be safe, is it the right decision to start shoot etc.”

“But once I reached the set I saw everything was organised and all necessary precautions were taken and after that I was relaxed.” So how was it meeting your cast and crew after 100 days?” Vijayendra Kumeria added.

Vijayendra Kumeria continues, “Meeting the cast and crew after so long was such a nice feeling. No hugs, no handshakes just namaste to everyone was kind of different and funny as well. Once the shoot began I felt the same energy and passion which we had pre covid. Though we have resumed shoot to conclude the season, I believe that the last shot of the show will be shot with the same intensity as the first scene was shot.”

We have a few days left to shoot with this lovely team and I am sure we will have a lot of fun. Of course taking all the necessary safety precautions while doing it,” Vijayendra Kumeria signed off.

