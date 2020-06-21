Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here’s What Dilip Joshi & Asit Modi Have To Say On The World Yoga Day

Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah played by Dilip Joshi might be a lazy person but the actor himself is an active personality. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, Dilip Joshi along with the creator of the show Asit Modi has shared the importance of Yoga with fans.

Talking about Yoga, Dilip Joshi recently said that just half an hour or one hour of Yoga can make you feel good and fresh. He requested everyone to try it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Dilip Joshi said, “Yog to me is by far the most relaxing and soothing workout for the mind and body. Just an hour or half an hour in the morning or the evening, as per convenience, and it just makes you feel fresh and rejuvenated. I am so glad that ‘Yog’ which is the discovery of our age-old saints has now been recognised by the entire world. I urge anyone who has not tried it yet, to try it.”

Asit Kumar Modi, the maker of Taarak Mehta also praised the practice of Yoga and said, “Yoga is recognised for the immense benefits it brings to the mind and body for a healthy living. It is one of the oldest practices that originated in our country and it makes us proud that today it is practiced across the world. Physical and mental health has gained utmost importance in one’s life. Yoga is an apt way to bring balance in your life.”

Modi further talked about the love TMKOC has received from the audience even in lockdown. He said that he is also eager for the sitcom to get back on TV screens. “It makes me happy that during this lockdown, our audience has shared with us that watching our show has helped their family imbibe positive vibes and smiles; acting as a catalyst for their mental well-being. I’m as eager as the viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are to see the show back on the air. Our show has provided laughter yoga to our audience for the last 12 years and will continue to do so every evening at 8:30 pm. Last year, we had practiced Yoga Day on a large scale at Juhu Beach to promote the tradition but this year we are going to practice it at our homes like many of us do daily and we also ask of our fans to do the same.”

We can’t wait to see new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Can you?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!