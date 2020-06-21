On June 14, India lost one of its talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old Bollywood star committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The news has left his family, friends, fans and colleagues heartbroken. There are many speculations about his death and the internet alleges there’s some conspiracy behind it.

The Mumbai police are investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case thoroughly. They’ve interrogated a lot of people so far including his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea and Sushant were close friends and there are reports that she admitted to the police that they were dating. Even the Jalebi star is facing a lot of flak online because of his death.

The latest news will shock everyone as a case is filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court. As reported by PTI, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur’s Patahi locality filed a petition to Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The person accused Rhea of allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. The hearing for the same will happen on June 24.

Rhea Chakraborty has not commented anything publicly regarding the late actor’s death. The Mumbai police who are investigating the case have not accused anyone of anything yet. They revealed that no suicide note was found at the Kai Po Che actor’s house.

The police found 5 diaries at Singh’s place and are currently following up with it. They even asked YRF to submit their contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.

