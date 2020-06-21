Ansel Elgort became hugely popular with The Fault In Our Stars opposite Shailene Woodley. Their on-screen chemistry is still one of the best in history and whenever we feel like crying, this is it; this is our movie. Yesterday, a minor accused the Baby Driver actor of assaulting her sexually in the past.

A girl named @Itsgabby posted on Twitter about her sexual assault story and called it ‘my story of Ansel Elgort’.

“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’ I was f—ing 17,” wrote Gabby.

Now, clarifying the same, Ansel Elgort has shared a long post on Instagram which said, “I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand her feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, she and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

He concluded, “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

Well, Ansel Elgort didn’t deny the relationship which is a brave thing to do. We hope that the truth prevails.

