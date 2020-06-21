Karan Johar has more often than not been accused of being the flag bearer of nepotism in the industry. However, the filmmaker has been facing the wrath now more than ever, after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Owing to which netizens have now dug up an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor where is clearly heard saying that KJo does very often, force actors to appear on his show, Koffee With Karan.

This clip is around the time of Koffee With Karan 5, where Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance on the infamous Koffee Couch along with Ranveer Singh. While that episode was considered on the best episodes of the season, this clip of Ranbir Kapoor certainly does come as a shocker to many!

In the throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his thoughts on Koffee With Karan and the actor was quick to say that he is tired of the show. What’s more, is that the actor made a shocking confession that he was in fact forced to appear on KWK Season 5.

The video clip that has gone viral features the Sanju actor saying, “I am, I am (Tired of Koffee With Karan). I was forced this season. I told Karan I don’t want to come in and me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. It’s not right.”

Well, now that certainly was quite a candid confession. Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide last week has sent shock waves across the country. Right from nepotism to depression to being made to feel left out by the industry, several speculations are being made on what caused the actor to take such extreme steps.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for his relationship status with Alia Bhatt. The rumoured couple will be making their first on-screen presence in close friend Ayan Mukerji’s much-aniticipated film Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles too.

