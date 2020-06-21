Father's Day 2020: From The Family Man To Paatal Lok, 5 Amazon Prime Series That Show Us Different Types Of Indian Dads!

Fathers have multiple shades of personality and can be considered as a friend, philosopher, guide and at times even your bouncer! This Father’s Day, spend some quality time with your dad watching binge-worthy titles like Paatal Lok, The Family Man and Hindi Medium with memorable on-screen fathers, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Mohabattein

The plot of the story revolves around a battle between two men who have opposing beliefs. Raj Aryan (Shahrukh Khan), who supports love and would go to any extent for it and Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan), who heads India’s most prestigious educational institute, stands for fear and believes that love leads to pain and weakness. It is also the love stories of 3 young couples who realize what will finally triumph, love or fear.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

After marrying a poor woman, rich Rahul is disowned by his father and moves to London to build a new life. Years later, his now grown-up little brother Rohan embarks on a mission to bring Rahul back home and reunite the family again.

Hindi Medium

In the iconic film Hindi Medium, late Irrfan Khan plays a role of a father, who in spite of being illiterate wants his daughter to get the best and higher education in order to be accepted by the elite society. This is a story of a father’s sacrifice and greed for his daughter to give the education.

The story of the film revolves around a couple from Chandni Chowk, who aspire to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of and accepted by the elite of Delhi.

The Family Man

In Amazon Prime Video’s original series, The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee despite facing difficulties acts as a strong pillar to his family. Being a perfect family man he does his best to save them and give them the best in their lives.

The plot revolves around the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Paatal Lok

In Amazon Prime Video Original series, Paatal Lok Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhary depicts an interesting shade of a father who goes all out to be a hero in his son’s eyes.

A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a journalist. The pursuit of it leads him to ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!