Vikas Gupta Says He’s Bisexual & Thanks Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma For Forcing Him To Come Out!





Touted as the “Master Mind” of Indian Television, Vikas Gupta was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 11. However, there have been several accusations and speculations around the content creator’s s*xual preferences in his personal life.

Right from him being in a relationship with actor Priyank Sharma to his nasty fall out with him in the BB house, Vikas Gupta has always chosen to keep mum on his s*xual choice. But now, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has come out bold and clean about the fact that he is bisexual.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vikas Gupta has tweeted, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out”.

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

However, it is his 53 minutes video that has got the attention of several fans and social media users. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikas Gupta has shared a moving post of 53 minutes where he spoke about several issues right from Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and several others.

In a moving caption to his video, Vikas Gupta has also thanked Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for forcing him to come out about his s*xuality. The content creator has made it loud and clear that he is in no mood to cow down to any kind of bullying and shame any more.

Check out his post here:

While we would not like to get into the nitty-gritty of the accusations made by Vikas Gupta on others, more power to him for finally coming out and accepting who he is in full form!

