Despite Digital World, Anushka Sharma Believes Theatrical Releases Will Stay In India & Says, “That’s An Experience You Cannot Substitute…”

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma feels nothing can substitute the experience of watching a film on the big screen and feels the post-COVID era will usher in a new wave where OTT platforms will “parallelly exist” with theatres.

“Let’s be very honest, these are extraordinary circumstances that we are all experiencing. I think, to judge anything on the basis of this time would probably not be valid,” Anushka told IANS when asked if the digital medium was filling a void of content due to the shutdown of the film industry amid the pandemic.

“But yes, certain things have come forward, which I think are true. For example, I think the digital platforms have, not just because of COVID-19, but over the years, established themselves in a way that they are creating a wave with the content that they’re doing. They have a wider reach. Filmmakers like us are able to explore ideas and stories that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to, because of — I don’t know if that’s the right word — but let’s say, because of the pressures of a box-office release,” added Anushka Sharma, who is looking forward to the release of her next production, the supernatural thriller film “Bulbbul”

She continued: “You have to mount a film in a particular way with stars, and you know there are certain stories and certain concepts that are harder to push (in cinema), although you understand that there is a huge audience for that in the country.”

“That has been proven right with these platforms, where certain stories, like all the shows that have done well or all the movies that have done well on these platforms, found that audience in India. They have reached out to people and got appreciation and applause from the audience. So, I think this audience is here for content and content only. And you don’t have to fall back on certain tropes of theatricals, which can be a bit limiting,” added Anushka, who turned producer at the age of 25.

Anushka Sharma launched her production house Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, and has backed unconventional stories, bankrolling films like “NH10”, “Pari”, “Phillauri”, and the web-series “Paatal Lok”, which was her debut digital production and which turned out to be a massive hit.

While the digital world is booming, Anushka, whose Bollywood journey shows that she is always up for experimenting, maintains that it isn’t a threat to the big screen.

“At the same time, I feel that theatrical releases are here to stay in India because we, as a society and a culture, enjoy celebrating,” said the actress, who is married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. “We have so many festivals. We like to come together and have an experience. I think movies give you that. When you go into a theatre and the lights go off and the big screen comes on, I think that’s an experience you cannot substitute and that’s why I feel like you will always have theatrical releases.”

Now, Anushka feels OTT platforms will “parallelly exist” with the big screen.

“Everyone will become aware of the kind of things that you can create for theatre and the kind of things you can create for these platforms. I think that sort of understanding writers and producers will start to have… They already do… I think that is something that demarcation will be quite clear and apparent,” said the actress.

Anushka Sharma again asserted that nothing can substitute the cinematic experience. “I would say it is like a transition of a new wave of something. And it has lots of plus points. There’s so much employment that’s been generated within the industry because of these platforms. For filmmakers like us to be able to tell varied stories. It becomes so easy. It gives an opportunity to so many more writers and directors to come forward, you know, and it will only improve,” said Anushka Sharma, who had a dream debut in Bollywood opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”.

At the moment, Anushka Sharma is looking forward to her next production venture “Bulbbul”. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film traverses the journey of a young girl named Bulbbul from innocence to strength, with the looming shadow of the legend of a ‘chudail’. The period drama, featuring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee, will stream on Netflix from June 24.

