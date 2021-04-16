Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans get ready for some thrill and excitement as the show’s animated version is finally here. The makers have launched the title track of the animated version, which is called Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah. The song will surely set your weekend mood, and we bet no one can hear it just once.

The official Instagram handle Sony Yay took to their IG and posted the title video a few hours back. As expected, it has already received a great response, and it looks as if fans were just waiting for it.

The title track of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah begins with Tapu Sena creating a ruckus. The animated version of Tapu and his naughty gang is too cute to watch. From almost making an Iyer trip on the stairs to making Gada fall down, Tapu Sena is on their toes in making sure we have our share of laugh even while watching the title track of the animated version of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Gokuldham has never looked so colourful before. The line “saath honge pyaare se kirdaar” from the title track assures that Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will retain all its original character, including Dayaben. Well, we have to admit that Jethalal and Dayaben look super cute in their animated versions, and so does all others from Gokuldham. Also, Tapu Sena will make you want to get up from your bed and follow their dance steps in the title track of the animated version of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Have a look at the title track below:

We know how much fans are missing Dayaben in the original show. Well, then this is your chance to relive and enjoy her moments. Also, her avatar in this animated version looks way cooler than the original version. Don’t you all agree?

What do you think of the title track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s animated version Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

