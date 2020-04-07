Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Is Spending Her Quality Time With THESE Of Her Buddies

Amid the pandemic of coronavirus, celebrities from Bollywood and television industry are giving us major goals of making most of the lockdown time. Now joining such a long list of popular faces is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita. She recently took to social media and revealed her ‘quarantine buddies’.

Munmun Dutta shared a bunch of pictures and videos, out of which some are solo one, while the videos feature her buddies- Mau and Cookie. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Home sweet home !! With my quarantine buddies Mau and Cookie ..”. She also appealed to people to not roam on the roads unnecessarily as the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.

While it’s a period of crisis, she feels happy for the birds who are chirping once again freely as the pollution has considerably decreased.

Meanwhile, speaking about her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the team aims to continue spreading happiness by entertaining fans on the show’s social media platforms.

Like many other TV shows, the family comedy show has been airing reruns during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Now, the producers have come up with a plan to continue spreading joy and positivity in a unique way.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” team to post a daily chore or activity that they are practicing at home including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favourite movies or shows and reading books. They will appeal and inspire their audience to post a video of their routine and the same will be streamed online on the show’s social media platforms.

