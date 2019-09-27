Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return As Dayaben Sooner Than You Think!

The fans of longest-running TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have been craving to witness the return of their favourite character Dayaben! While the makers have been searching for the right actress who can fit the role, looks like our wait is over! Not only do we get to see Dayaben in the show, but we’ll witness Disha Vakani’s return!

Disha Vakani was earlier on a sabbatical due to her pregnancy and later, the time span kept on increasing considering the fact that she wanted to be around her newborn. Soon after when she decided to return and was in talks with Asit Kumarr and team, rumours were rife that there was a tiff regarding her pay.

Albeit, if a report by SpotBoyE is to be believed, all is well between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers and Disha and she’ll soon be making her return to the show. “A few days back in the show, Asit Modi showed Daya’s old footage playing garba, in hindsight, and now it seems that it was nothing but a hint. Disha dropped by on the set 4 days back to read the upcoming track and her portion from where she’ll kickstart again,” reveals the report!

Furthermore, the report states that Disha will be making a comeback during the Navratri preiod, that is between 29th September-7th October.

Looks like after various hunts, the makers too have realised that there’s no one who can literally match Disha’s talent and they’ve finally planned onto having her back. Well, could there be a better start to our morning?

For the unversed, Disha got married to Mayur Pandya in 2015 and later, she took a maternity break and never came back to the show. Several reports since then have been doing the rounds to whether she is making a comeback to the show or not. A lot of reports said that actors such as Ami Trivedi or Vibhoutee Sharma may step into her shoes and some said makers were upset with her unprofessionalism, but nothing official has been out.

