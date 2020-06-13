Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben REALLY Making A Comeback? Producer Asit Modi Answers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most famous shows on Indian television. However, its popularity doesn’t end there as its characters are equally loved. Right from the Gada family including Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Dayaben (Disha Vakani) & Tapu (Raj Anadkat) to Babita Iyer played by Munmun Dutta, they all have a massive fan following. However, one character who has been in the missing for a long time now is Dayaben.

However, much to the excitement of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans recently there were rumours that the makers were trying their best to bring Disha Vakani back to the show. For the ones that are unaware of the back story, Disha had taken a break from the show as her maternity leave, and then to look after her infant.

However, now addressing the rumours of Disha Vakani’s return, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kummar Modi told Pinkvilla, “Let the shoot resume first, there is no point commenting or discussing this right now. This is not the proper time to speak about what will happen and just speaking for the heck of it because we are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot. First, the shoot should begin, and then we will have a little more clarity on how things will be taken forward.”

Well, while we still wait for Disha Vakani to make her grand comeback, fans are happy that the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will resume soon and they will get to see some fresh episodes.

Earlier this month the Maharashtra government allowed filmmakers to resume shooting, however they have to follow certain strict guidelines to assure safety of everyone present on the set.

