Ajay Devgn Steps In As The Presenter For Zee5’s Next Show ‘Lalbazaar’

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn will be presenting an upcoming bilingual crime-thriller web series, “Lalbazaar“.

“While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ‘Lalbazaar‘,” said Ajay Devgn.

“I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard-work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect,” Ajay Devgn said.

The Zee5 show is set against Kolkata’s iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. It features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others, and is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

In other news, Ajay Devgn is reportedly working on a multi film deal with a streaming giant. According to which, his film Bhuj: The Pride of India and two produced films Chhalaang and The Big Bull will be releasing on the same platform.

