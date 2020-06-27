Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Takes Away THIS Huge Amount For Working 25 Days A Month

It’s a new day and it’s time to reveal another lesser-known fact related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. And today, it’s about Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, the on-screen husband of Disha Vakani.

Recently, we revealed how Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha are getting paid the same amount of 1.50 lakhs per episode. And today, adding more to it, we’ll be taking a look at one rule, which Dilip follows. As we all know, the veteran actor is a family man and manages his schedule accordingly.

As per the report in Zee News, Dilip Joshi works on 25 days each month for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On the remaining days, he’s a complete family man. Also, for dedicating 25 days per month, the actor gets paid with a huge amount of 36 lakhs. Yes, that’s the sum, our beloved Jethalal gets credited with.

Meanwhile, yesterday, we revealed some interesting deets about Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is a sculptor by profession. Apart from acting, he also loves to invest a lot of time in sculpting. Interestingly, he was one of the leading members in the making of Gujarat’s Jhanki, which was displayed during the Republic Day parade held in Delhi.

Apart from Jhanki, Mayur Vakani was also involved in the carving of PM Narendra Modi’s statue. Reportedly, the statue of beloved PM was auctioned at a whopping price of around 4 crores. It was purchased by a businessman named Laljhibai Patel. Speaking about his educational qualification, Mayur has done M.A. in Indian Culture and Diploma in Sculpture and Drama, respectively.

