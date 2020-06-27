Sushant Singh Rajput Death: YRF’s Former Vice President Production & One More Official Interrogated By The Police

The suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened the can of worms on the dark side of Bollywood. Right from the nepotism to lobbying, every subject is back in the talks amongst the commoners. As a part of the investigation, recently Bandra police questioned two former officials of YRF.

As per the reports flowing in, Ashish Singh, the former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil, who previously worked with the company, were interrogated by the police. Both were the signatories of Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract that was signed in 2012.

It is learnt that Ashish Singh was questioned for five hours and his statement was recorded by the police. Talking about the same, Ashish quoted, “I cannot divulge details of the contract as it is mentioned in the contract itself. The parting was on very cordial terms and we had been in touch after that. We made two films. Some projects, some films don’t work out. Sushant Singh Rajput had left YRF five years back and even after that we were in touch. There were no issues. We should pray for him.”

Apart from Singh, Patil’s statement too was recorded by the police on various aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract.

Including former YRF officials, it is learned that statements of around 25 close associates of Sushant Singh Rajput have been recorded.

A few days ago, YRF was asked to provide the contract copies signed by Sushant and since then, the investigation has been going at a brisk pace.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!