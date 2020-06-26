Actor Rajkummar Rao recalled his “Omerta” days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie. In the picture, he is seen sporting a heavy beard.

The Stree actor captioned the image: “#Throwback #Omerta”.

Rajukummar Rao was last seen on screen in “Made In China”. He currently has a bag full of projects such as “Ludo”, “RoohiAfza” and “Chhalaang”.

“Omerta” is a crime drama film directed by Hansal Mehta based on Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. It revolves around the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and.

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel “The White Tiger”.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is missing work and is waiting for his director to say “action.”

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself posing alongside a mirror. The actor looks dapper in a white, blue and black striped T-shirt, paired with pants and sunglasses.

“Me and my Reflection, waiting for my directors to say ACTION,” he captioned the image.

