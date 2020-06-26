Katrina Kaif Has A New Quick Strategy To Win Board Games! Check Out

Actress Katrina Kaif on Friday tried her hand at a board game.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture in which she is seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

“Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,” she quipped.

Katrina Kaif is all smiles while playing the game.

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot

From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do a workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.

Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning new selfie on Instagram, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue dungarees. In the image, she flashes her billion-dollar smile.

Katrina captioned the image with a smiling cat emoji.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also housecleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi”.

