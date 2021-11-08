Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most followed sitcom shows of Indian television. It has a special place in the hearts of the viewers, not just for its apt representation of Indian society, but also for its catchy dialogues and screenplay. Actor Disha Vakani played the female lead in the show and her character, Dayaben was a massive hit amongst the masses. In a recent picture uploaded by a fan page, Disha can be spotted holding her baby girl while flashing a bright smile for the camera. The actor looks totally different in the selfie and multiple fans can be seen pointing out how unrecognizable she looks in the picture.

Advertisement

In the photograph shared by a fan page, Disha Vakani is spotted donning a simple and casual attire with a no-makeup face. She is seen wearing a striped red-white T-shirt while her hair has been left open with natural curls at the tips. The much-loved actor is also smiling for the camera while her baby, Stuti Padia, rests on her shoulder peacefully. Disha Vakani looks very different in the picture with slightly tired eyes and natural skin texture. Have a look at the viral post here.

Advertisement

Disha Vakani left the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show a few months back to focus on the upbringing of her child. Even though fans want her to return as Dayaben, she has not revealed any details about her future plans as an actor. In the comments section of this post, numerous fans can be seen requesting Disha to make a comeback as they miss her dearly.

Some of her followers have also mentioned her famous dialogues from the Taarak Mehta show including the iconic, “Hey Maa Maataji”. Have a look at a few of the comments from Disha Vakani’s post.

Must Read: Mandira Bedi Recalls Late Husband Raj Kaushal’s Hard Work On ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube