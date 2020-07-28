Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 12 Years, Check Out What Jethalal, Babita Ji & Others Have To Say!

There is a piece of good news for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has completed 12 years today. Yes, you read it right. It feels like yesterday, when quirky characters Jethalal, Bhide, Babita Ji, Sodhi, Baapu Ji, and Dayaben became our friends and it is now 12 years old. On this special day, your favorite actors took to social media and thanked everyone for showering so much love on the show.

Dilip Joshi, who is famous for playing Jethalal, has recently joined Instagram. He posted a video to show his gratitude to fans for so much love. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday TMKOC..😊”

Munmun Dutta, aka Babita Ji, also uploaded a video in her Instagram story talking about how grateful she is for the show. She also mentioned that the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very hard working. See her video here:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essays Roshan Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also got nostalgic and has shared some of the best throwback photos from the sets. In the caption, she wrote, “Unbelievable 12 years of Tmkoc completed today… blessed to be apart of this show and get showered by all the blessings, compliments, love and affection by fans, friends and relatives, a part from name, fame, money… love u tmkoc team… congrats to the whole team, whether u working on screen or off screen, everyone’s contribution matters…thank u God”

Ambika Ranjankar, aka Mrs. Komal Hathi, also wrote a sweet message on Instagram. She wrote, “28th July 2008 28th July 2020 Thanks for the love, appreciation, wishes and blessings… special thanks for the criticism, it helped us keep ourselves grounded and also improve ourself… that’s what true fans are… God bless you all beautiful people”

Have a look at the man himself Taarak Mehta, aka Shailesh Lodha’s Instagram post.

Samay Shah, aka Gogi also shared a poetic video on Twitter, have a look.

Well, this is undoubtedly another significant milestone the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah achieved. We congratulate the whole team as well as the fans of the show. How excited are you? Do let us know in your comments.

