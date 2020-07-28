Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta Had A Special Reason For Joining Social Media & It's Not Her Fans!

There’s no denial that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed the lives of its actors like anything. Except for Dilip Joshi, no one from the cast was known to the people. Post sitcom’s grand success, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat and others have become a household name.

In fact, you will find tons of fan pages on social media dedicated to every character of the sitcom. Expectedly, more than the real names, Taarak Mehta actors are known to their fans by their reel name. And the same reason has been a reason to worry for Munmun aka Babita Iyer.

We are all aware that before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta had been part of several advertisements, TV shows and even films. But there’s no doubt that it’s this sitcom which gave her unprecedented popularity. About the fact that she is more known by reel name Babita, the actress had mixed feelings in her mind.

So in order, to make people more aware of her real identity and life, Munmun Dutta joined the social media and has been an active user on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. While speaking to TV Times, she had said that “I want people to know me more as Munmun Dutta and not Babita.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Munmun has a following of 3.4 million, while on Twitter she has 137.1K followers.

She recently praised Kangana Ranaut for her boldness while speaking with Arnab Goswami on the debate show. Taking to Twitter, Munmun Dutta wrote, This brave and bold lady #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!