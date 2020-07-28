Ranvir Shorey Takes A DIG At Bollywood’s Lobbying Yet Again, Calls Out ‘The Gang’ Of The Industry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a stir in Bollywood. Many have come forward to question the hypocrisy and favouritism in the Industry. In fact, many actors have even shared their ordeal as they became a victim to it all. One of them was Ranvir Shorey, who spoke a little but meant a lot.

It was just a while ago when Ranvir through his Twitter account called out the ‘Bollywood funkies.’ His tweet even left many industry members baffled. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap even questioned him whether the Sonchiriya actor meant what he said.

Now, amidst it never-ending debate, Ranvir Shorey has yet again blurted out his heart. He is now speaking of the gang in Bollywood. Calling them a ‘mutually beneficial alliance’, Ranvir also mentioned how some young producers are an active part of it too.

Ranvir tweeted, “The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second-generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood”

That’s not it. Shorey came out in the open and confessed to being a victim of the same. Another tweet read, “I’ve had a run-in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality.”

Ranvir Shorey concluded his cryptic tweet as, “The modus operandi is that when you’re vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you’re professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom.”

This has only left us wondering who the actor is really speaking about. Check out the thread below:

