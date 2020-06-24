Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhavya Gandhi AKA Tapu Was Once The Highest Paid Child Actor On Indian TV

It’s a new day and we are back here to present you one more interesting fact from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yesterday, we spoke about Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani’s fees per episode and today, it’s about ex-Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi.

Although Raj Anadkat is so far successful in playing the role of Tapu. But it’s true that we still miss Bhavya Gandhi in the show. Bhavya was part of the show from the beginning (2008) to 2017. Initially, the show was planned to air for just 2-3 years. But the unimaginable popularity made the show one of the landmarks of Indian television history. And as we know, with success comes a good increment and exactly the same happened with the cast.

Each member was offered with a good package but the fees of Bhavya Gandhi was really a record-breaking. As per several reports, the actor was paid with a sum of 10,000 rupees per episode. He held the record for being the highest-paid child actor during the first few years.

Meanwhile, as of now, each member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena earns about 20 thousand per episode. Coming to the other members, Dilip Joshi aka Jethala is being paid a whopping amount of 1.50 lakhs per episode. Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada gets paid around 70-80 thousand per episode. As per the report in Dainik Bhaskar, Shailesh Lodha, who is also amongst the most famous Indian poets, gets paid an amount of 1.50 lakhs per episode.

Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) earns 80 thousand per episode. Both, Gurucharan Singh (Roshan Singh Sodhi) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Krishnan Iyer) are paid 65-80 thousand for each episode.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!