Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a turning point in the life of all the associated actors. Be it Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani or any other, many actors found a newfound fame thanks to the show. Similarly, Shailesh Lodha too, who plays a titular role, has earned tremendous popularity over the years.

Advertisement

Thanks to the show, many got to know more about Shailesh. He is a veteran writer and poet by profession, and it’s clearly visible through his sarcastic digs and witty remarks. During one of his interviews, he showed his wit and took a hilarious dig at none other than Rakhi Sawant. He trolled Rakhi over her image of gaining media attention.

Advertisement

During an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shailesh Lodha was asked what he will do if he wakes up as following celebrities. When asked, “What if you wake up as Narendra Modi?” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “I’ll say ‘Mein hu Chowkidaar.’” Further, he was put forth with the name of Amitabh Bachchan. He replied, “Then I will never go to sleep.” The most interesting and hilarious answer came when Shailesh was asked about Rakhi Sawant. The actor said, “I will call the media.”

Meanwhile, there have been rumours for some time now, stating all is not well between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. Speaking about the same, Dilip had said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well,” while speaking to Times Of India.

Dilip had further shared that he is more than comfortable working with not just Shailesh Lodha, but even other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors.

Must Read: Arjun Bijlani On Hosting ‘India’s Got Talent’ For The First Time: “I Will Be A Moderator Of Moods & Confidence”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube