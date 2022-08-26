Hollywood’s OG action hero, 76-years-old Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stallone is out with his digital debut film Samaritan, and it’s being talked about for all the right reasons. The ‘Rocky’ fame actor has been a revered face in action films for the past five decades, and his newest release is no different. Sylvester Stallone plays the role of Joe, a garbage man who actually is a retired superhero in hiding, and is discovered by his 13-years-old neighbor (Javon Walton) who seeks his help to free his city from the clutches of crime.

In true Sly style, the film is ripe with nerve-wracking action sequences, skilfully performed by him. With Javon being a professional boxer and Stallone the irrefutable ‘Rocky’, the stunts in the film have realistic appeal that enhanced the action in the film. Stallone shared his experience of performing the stunts as superhero Samaritan.

“With the stunts, I always feel that the more I can participate, so it isn’t a stunt double, the more the audience appreciates it and the more I like it, too,” says Sylvester Stallone. “By this point in my career, I should have a few hospitals named after me. But I always train for whatever kind of film I’m doing — if it’s a mountain-climbing film, for example, I work on my forearms and my legs. For the Rocky films, it was my lower body and deltoids, things that you’re going to use in that type of film,” added Sylvester Stallone.

“With SAMARITAN, it was trying to add some quickness, some mobility,” says Stallone. “I wanted to be more invisible, so you wouldn’t be able to pick Joe Smith out in a crowd. That was crucial,” Sylvester Stallone added.

Besides Stallone, Samaritan boasts a stellar star cast with names like Pilou Asbeak, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Dascha Polanco. You can now watch the film exclusively on Prime Video, streaming in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

