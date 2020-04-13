Surbhi Jyoti On Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin: “If There Can Be An Ant-Man & A Wonder Woman…”

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise has been a blockbuster in itself. The show witnessed Mouni Roy rise to fame like never before, and a similar range of success was witnessed by Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani. Now, Surbhi Jyoti is continuing the legacy, and has an interesting statement to make on the show receiving criticism.

While the supernatural has charted major TRPs in the past years, there also have been a section of viewers who have called it out for being ‘absurd’. The actress in a recent interview opened up about it all and questioned that if there can be a Superman, Ant-Man or a Wonder Woman, what’s the issue with a Naagin?

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Surbhi Jyoti said, “I have done Qubool Hai and then, I have done a web series on Hotstar, and then a Star Plus show based on reincarnation. I had not done a fantasy drama, and I was vert skeptical when they called me for Naagin 3 because it’s the biggest show in the country. It’s a brand and in fact, the biggest brand. There’s nothing beyond it, you know? So that was the inspiration for me to get associated because I really wanted to do something bigger than Qubool Hai.”

That’s not it. She further compared the Ekta Kapoor venture to that of Hollywood superhero flicks adding, “I was like how would I pull off that character, how would I do that? Then, I actually convinced myself that If Superman can fly and if there can be an Ant-Man and a Wonder Woman or may be a Spider-Man, then of course there can be a woman who can turn into a serpent. I convinced myself and there was no looking back ever since.”

Do you agree to Surbhi Jyoti’s opinion? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!