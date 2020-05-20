Surbhi Chandna Reveals Getting Almost REPLACED In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Surbhi Chandna is a renowned actress in the Indian television industry. Shows like Ishqbaaz and Qubool Hai gave her immense popularity amongst the masses. Unknown to many, she started her small-screen career with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Yes, Surbhi Chandna kick-started her television journey with the sitcom. She appeared in the show as a Sweety for a few episodes. Remember, the salesgirl who claims to be in an affair with Jethalal? Yes, that salesgirl was Surbhi. But did you know that she was almost got replaced by the makers due to her one issue? Read on to more.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna revealed that the makers were replacing her as she had a problem with memorizing lines. She said, “Even Taarak Mehta’s team was going to replace me. My mom scared me to do better”. She adds, “I don’t know how I performed but they keep playing those episodes even today.”

Surbhi Chandna further spoke about how her mother provided a much-needed optimism in life. She said, “My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learned from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented.”

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Dil Boley Oberoi and Sanjivani.

