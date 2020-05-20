Holiday Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Sinha’s 2014 Action-Thriller

Holiday Box Office: AR Murugadoss’ 2014 action-thriller starring Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Sinha in lead was one of the top-grossing films that year. The film’s buzz was not that huge and that’s why it took a decent opening. However thanks to good word of mouth it managed to stay stable and cross 100 crore mark.
Holiday back in 2014 had done a lifetime business of 112.65 crores and proved to be a Hit film.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 12 crores
Day 2: 12.30 crores
Day 3: 16.70 crores
First Weekend: 41 crores
Day 4: 7.90 crores
Day 5: 7 crores
Day 6: 6.20 crores
Day 7: 5.90 crores
First Week: 68 crores
Day 8: 5 crores
Day 9: 5.5 crores
Day 10: 9 crores
Day 11: 3.50 crores
Day 12: 2.85 crores
Day 13: 2.70 crores
Day 14: 2.80 crores
Second Week: 31.35 crores
Day 15: 1.5 crore
Day 16: 2 crores
Day 17: 2.65 crores
Day 18: 1 crore
Day 19: 1.2 crore
Day 20: 0.80 crore
Day 21: 0.85 crore
Third Week: 10 crores
After Third Week: 3.30 crores
Total: 112.65 crores
