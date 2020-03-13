Surbhi Chandna AKA Dr. Ishani Finally Bids Adieu To Sanjivani, Hints At An Upcoming Surprise For Fans

Surbhi Chandna became a household name after her portrayal of the popular character of Dr. Ishani in Star Plus’ much love show, Sanjivani. However, as the show comes to an end, Surbhi took to her social media handle to share a rather emotional note.

As she shot for her last episode, Surbhi called the channel her second home and also spoke about her character of Dr. Ishani in the post. Sharing a few pictures from the sets, Surbhi captioned them as, “And today we air the last episode of what i call – a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge … A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it .”

Further talking about her character in the medical daily soap, Surbhi posted, “Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable – vulnerable – inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team…”

Take a look at the actress’ post here:

She ended the post with, “For now its a bye-bye from #Dr.ISHANI. To some newness ahead .. Wait for it”

Surbhi also made a point to mention all her co-stars and the crew of the show in her post. For those who have joined in late, Sanjivani is a daily soap in the backdrop of a hospital and features actors like Gaurav Chopra, Namit Khanna, Monish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in pivotal roles.

The show, which is a reboot to the exceptionally popular 2002 show by the same name had recently faced a change in its timing. After several speculations and low TRP’s the makes have eventually decided to call off the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!