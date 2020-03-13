Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Manveer Gurjar SLAMS Colors TV Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Content; Read Tweet

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 was a massive success for Colors TV, thanks to contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz amongst others. The makers owing to the success went onto create Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, led by Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill which witnesses them finding their ideal life partners. Not only have the majority viewers disliked the content, now ex Bigg Boss contestant Manveer Gurjar too has come forward to slam the users.

Manveer Gurjar who went onto garner the winner title of Bigg Boss 10, has called out the makers for its poor content. Furthermore, he mentioned how the makers could have simply extended Bigg Boss 13 rather than coming up with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which is nothing but an utter disappointment.

Gurjar took to his Twitter account and shared a video of the promo of the latest reality show which witnesses Paras Chhabra locking horns with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz. He requoted the tweet as, “क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी”

(Look at the kind of days that have come. Colors TV, if not yourselves, but you should have atleast thought about the emotions connected with Bigg Boss 13 fans and respected them. You’ve made a mockery out of something as pure as a marriage. Y’all should have rather extended Bigg boss 13 to 300 days. Totally disappointed. Things that the elders in a family do, is now being conducted at Colors at 10:30 – a marriage)

क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV 😂 apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed ☹️ बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/5iA4hZVSQs — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) March 12, 2020

Soon, several users too took to the comment section and supported his stand. Check out some of the tweets below:

Exactly itne bade channel ko sharam nahi hai ek taraf vidya jese show chalate hai dusri taraf aurato ki paras chabbra jese admiyo se izzata utarwate hai… Sch a big channel promoting women character assisanation in d name of reality show n forcing gal to love guy wen she is in 1 — Zakira Gaziyani 🇮🇳 (@the_zakirah) March 12, 2020

Dekho bhai Aise show Mein hi Apke DOST GAYE OK SO PLS TAB TOH MAZAK NI BANA SHAADI JAISE PAVITRA RISHTE KA 😡😡😡😡😡 — Sana Fan #Kattar (@VANSHSOOD9) March 12, 2020

@ColorsTV band karo ye faltu show and free karo #ShehnaazGill ko ye chutiya show se 😏😡 — Harshal (@HarshalKhandel7) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, it is being said that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going off-air on 20th March owing to its low TRPs.

