VIRAL: Rakhi Sawant Alleges Coronavirus Has Been Sent To Pay For Sins, Asks People To Surrender Themselves To God

Rakhi Sawant is back with her cringe-worthy content once again. The actress every now and then comes up with her unusual beliefs and leaves us confused with her bizarre statements. Well, this time it’s her views on the Coronavirus outbreak, and she alleges it’s sent for one to clean their sins and one shall surrender themselves to god.

Yes, you heard that right! Rakhi a while back shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be heard saying, “Dosto, sun lo meri baat, please mai request karti hu. Coronavirus fel raha hai, sab keh rahe hai haath dho, per dhoo, mu dho, pata nai kya kya dho. Sab dho lo lekin aatma ko kaise dhoge? Jo humne paap kare hai, puri duniya ne paap kare hai! Aapko kya lagta hai ye Coronavirus kaha se aya hai? Ye logo ko saba sikhane ke liye aaya hai. Ki abhi bhi god ke charano me aa jao, apne paapo ki maafi mango.”

Furthermore, she goes onto justify her remark saying this is the reason it is not limited to a particular religion. It’s happening to people from every religion and thus, one shall surrender themselves to god. “Coronavirus na Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isayi – sabko aa raha hai. Garib, Ameer sabko aa raha hai. Please surrender kardo Ishwar ke charano me,” states Rakhi Sawant. She even alleges that if one does so on their knees, the disease will never touch them.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, the ex Bigg Boss contestant also shared a post that reads a Coronavirus prayer! The post reads a long note written to god, to help heal the victims of COVID’19.

Well! We’re not sure, but are you going to apply these solutions provided by Rakhi Sawant?

